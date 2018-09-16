Pak, China working to establish peace in region: Masood

Islamabad

Pakistan’s Ambassador in China Masood Khalid has said both Pakistan and China were working for establishing peace in the region. Both the countries had been enjoying deep-rooted and multidimensional relations since 1960 as all the past governments had worked to strengthen the same while Prime Minister Imran Khan in his first address also mentioned the deep ties between Pakistan and China, he said while talking to media.

The ambassador said the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had given a new dimension to the bilateral relations between the two countries. Under the CPEC, China was investing billions of dollars in different sectors, including energy, infrastructure, transportation, Gwadar port, industrial parks and economic zones.

The CPEC would also help promote cultural ties between the two countries, he added. Ambassador Masood said nine universities in China had started teaching Urdu language while 25,000 Pakistani students were studying in Chinese educational institutions.

He said the Punjab government had started a programme under which 500 students were sent to China for two years to learn Chinese language. The first batch of students under the programme had completed their course while second one was studying. He urged other provinces for taking similar steps.

The ambassador said efforts were being made to promote Pakistani films and dramas in China, and enhance interaction between the media of two countries. He said CPEC, which was a cluster of projects, had started yielding benefits as Pakistan’s grass domestic product (GDP) ratio had increased. With rising economic activities, job opportunities for the youth were also being created. Some 70,000 Pakistani citizens were working in different projects launched under CPEC, he added. Replying to a question, he said the Gwadar port would become fully operational within three to four years.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp