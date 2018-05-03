Pak-China trade

Trade balance between Pakistan and China is in favour of China which wants to balance it considerably. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has optimistically said that Pakistan can do much more to balance bilateral trade, stressing the need for his country to import more from Pakistan to settle the prevailing imbalance in trade positively. According to the reports, the Chinese Ambassador while talking to media in Islamabad the other day said that the trade imbalance is a cause of concern and Beijing is keen to improve this situation by taking all possible measures and cooperation.

He further said China welcomes Pakistan’s participation in Shanghai Expo from November 5 to 10, 2018 as the Guest of Honour country, his country cherishes friendship with Islamabad and this is in line with that spirit, Pakistani businessmen may be allotted stalls free of cost, Beijing encourages its private sector to have more and more interaction with the Pakistani businessmen for bringing desired results in the bilateral trade.

He has quite rightly expressed the confidence that the business opportunities coming out of CPEC, the great game changer, will considerably improve trade volume between the two friendliest countries, promotion of industrial parks and establishing special economic zones under the CPEC umbrella will be a big step forward in this direction, expansion of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement is already in progress, inspection and quarantine requirements and others are going to be settled amicably, Beijing also gives full consideration to the concerns of Islamabad in the ongoing talks in this regard and is keen to resolve these concerns as soon as possible. This is another manifestation of enviable friendly relations between the two and the Chinese desire to improve trade balance is surely commendable to say the least.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

Related