Pak, China to support UN role in int’l affairs

China and Pakistan agreed to firmly safeguard multilateralism and support the central role of the United Nations in international affairs.

The bilateral and regional ties were discussed in the 3rd Round of China-Pakistan Consultations on the UN via video conference on Thursday, said a Foreign Office press release Friday.

Director-General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences of the Foreign Ministry of China Yang Tao, and Director-General (UN) of the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan Usman Iqbal Jadoon jointly chaired the consultations.

The Embassy of China in Pakistan, the Embassy of Pakistan in China and the Permanent Missions of both the countries to the UN in New York and Geneva also attended the meeting.

Views were exchanged on a wide range of multilateral issues of mutual interest covering all major areas of the UN’ work.—INP