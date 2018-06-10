Pak, China to strengthen strategic ties

Mamnoon, Xi hold bilateral in-depth discussion

Beijing to continue to support Islamabad in safeguarding independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity; To intensify high-level contact

Qingdao

China is willing to intensify high-level contact and strategic communication with Pakistan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday while meeting his Pakistani counterpart Mamnoon Hussain.

“The China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation is not only the shared asset of the two countries, but also offers a model for building a new type of international relations,” Xi said.

Mamnoon Hussain is in the coastal Chinese city of Qingdao to attend the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Xi congratulated Pakistan on its participation in the summit as a full member for the first time.

China will steadily promote the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor construction, and strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy and transportation infrastructure under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

China also expects to enhance its anti-terrorism cooperation with Pakistan, Xi said. He stressed that China would continue to support Pakistan in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and support Pakistan to choose its own development path.

“China and Pakistan will always support each other on issues involving each other’s core interests, and safeguard common interests of the two countries as well as other developing countries,” Xi said.

Mamnoon Hussain said that China is a reliable friend and steady partner of Pakistan, and relations between the two countries are unshakable. Pakistan would adhere to one-China policy and support China’s core interests, he said.

Pakistan is willing to maintain high-level contact with China, deepen their cooperation in such terms as economy and trade, and security, push ahead with the construction of CPEC, and enhance coordination on global and regional affairs, Mamnoon Hussain said.

“Pakistan supports China to play a bigger role in international affairs, which is important to maintaining global security and stability,” he added.

During their meeting, the two leaders held in-depth discussions related to Pakistan-China bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Agreeing that Pakistan-China relations are a pillar of stability, the two presidents reiterated their resolve to maintain close engagement on all issues of regional and global importance. President Mamnoon congratulated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as President of People’s Republic of China and General Secretary of Communist Party of China. He also congratulated China on hosting the SCO Heads of State meeting and wished it a resounding success.

On the occasion, President Mamnoon said that Pakistan supported the Chinese chairmanship of SCO and appreciated the various initiatives proposed by China in the organisation during the last year.

Appreciating the Belt and Road Initiative and personal attention by President Xi Jinping to CPEC, President Mamnoon emphasised that as a flagship project, CPEC is a successful model of this initiative. The two leaders agreed that early completion of projects would further contribute towards economic development of Pakistan. They also agreed to explore ways to improve the balance of bilateral trade.

President Xi appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism and its role in peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. The two leaders agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation on all issues of mutual interest.—Xinhua