In a move to enhance collaboration on natural disaster monitoring, China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Sciences will set up a natural disaster observation and research center in the Karakoram Mountains together with Karakoram International University. This was stated by Hong Tianhua, Executive Director and Researcher of the Joint Research Center at a panel meeting with China-SCO Geosciences Cooperation Research Center and the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA) held here online, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday. “The research center in Pakistan, to be completed in Passu, GB within 3 years, will monitor glacial lake outbursts, glacier debris flow, and landslides by analyzing the data of glaciers, snow cover, meteorology, hydrology and soil”, Hong Tianhua added. China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Sciences, established by Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, serves as a bridge for bilateral cooperation on such areas as natural disasters, ecological environment, resource development and sustainable development of CPEC.