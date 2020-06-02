Pak, China to enhance coop in various sectors of economy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance mutual cooperation and partnership in various sectors of the economy.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Finance Adviser thanked the Chinese government for providing medical treatment to corona-hit patients and medical equipment to Pakistan to deal with the situation caused by the coronavirus.

The Chinese Ambassador expressed chines government’s pledge that it will extend all possible assistance to Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries and to deal with the situation caused by the Coronavirus.