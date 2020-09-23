Pak, China to complete second phase of CPEC: Qureshi Lauds Yao’s services to strengthening bilateral ties

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Pakistan and China are committed to completing all projects in the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the earliest.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, the foreign minister said this understanding came during his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow. “The long-lasting friendship of Pakistan and China has become an example in the world,” he said. The foreign minister lauded the Chinese ambassador’s services to strengthen the relationship between the neighbouring countries and was hopeful that the new ambassador would continue to work with the same commitment.

Qureshi also congratulated Yao Jing for receiving the Hilal-e-Pakistan award in recognition of his efforts for further strengthening Pakistan-China relationship in diverse fields. Jing thanked the foreign minister for his cooperation during his stay in the country.