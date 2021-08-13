Pak-China relationship to weather all storms: Masood

Our Correspondent Muzaffarabad

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Pakistan- China strategic cooperative partnership aims at building a community of shared future and the relationship between the two countries will weather all storms.

In his article written for English Edition of Armed Forces’ Hilal Magazine, he said this is not empty rhetoric; it embodies a strong commitment of the two states to promote peace, stability, and development in the region and safeguard each other’s core interests.

He stated that China supports Pakistan’s security, independence and territorial sovereignty, whereas Pakistan fully endorses the One China Policy.