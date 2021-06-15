Pak-China relationship is always in my heart

Observer Report Xinjiang

“I have been to Pakistan as an officer of Chinese Embassy in Pakistan for three times. I have been eating Pakistan’s food and drinking Pakistan’s water for 11 years.

I think I am a practitioner, a participant and a witness for China-Pakistan relationship and friendship,” said Yao Jing, former Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Over the past 20 years, according to China Economic Net (CEN), he said he has experienced rapid development of China-Pakistan relations.

The economic and trade exchanges between the two countries have gradually expanded. Personnel exchanges have been continuously deepened.

The joint construction of the “Belt and Road Initiative” has been intensified and the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has achieved remarkable results.

Moreover, China-Pakistan community of common destiny will become closer in the new era.

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Yao Jing interviewed China Economic Net.

He disclosed his many years of memory, counting the past and looking forward to the future. His original aspirations for China-Pakistan friendship remain unchanged.

Pakistani giving a hand when Chinese in trouble. In 1994, as an attaché to the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, 25-year-old Yao took an international flight from Beijing to Islamabad.

“At that time, I just started my diplomatic career and it was my first trip abroad, I felt particularly impressed that before I arrived in Pakistan, I could feel the special feelings of Pakistani people towards China.”

The flight attendant of Pakistan Airlines introduced the customs of the two countries all the way on the flight. When it passed over the main peak of the Kunlun Mountains, the flight attendant proudly said.