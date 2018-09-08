Pak-China relationship based on mutual respect: Wang Yi

RAWALPINDI : Chinese delegation led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Matters related to regional security and bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Chinese Foreign Minister said Pak-China relationship is based on convergence of views and mutual respect.

Appreciating professionalism of Pakistan Army, the Foreign Minister said that world should acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability.

He appreciated security provided to CPEC and said that China believes in inclusive prosperity.

The COAS thanked Foreign Minister for his visit and continued Chinese support to Pakistan. He said Pakistan has suffered from global contestation but we are poised to claim our rightful place in comity of nations through commitment to peace and stability.

The Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan, Yao Jing was also part of the delegation.