Pak-China relations exemplary in world, friendship to continue: Jing

China completely supports Kashmiris struggle

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) phase-I would be completed till October 2019. Abbottabad is the gateway to CPEC. China completely support Kashmiri’s struggle. This was stated by the Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing while talking to media persons after Chinese New Year celebrations here.

He further said that they have enjoyed a lot the celebrations of the new Chinese year in Abbottabad adding that CPEC played vital role between China Pakistan relations and we would increase cooperation in other sectors.

Ambassador Yao Jing maintained that China would continue its support for the development of education sector in Pakistan. He said that China Pakistan relations were exemplary in the world and the friendship would continue.

Earlier, on his arrival at Pak China Public School, Abbottabad, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani welcomed the ambassador and a cake cutting ceremony was also held in connection with the new Chinese calendar year where a large number of Chinese workers from different projects were also present.

