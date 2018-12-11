Pak-China relations based on mutual trust: Gen Bajwa

Both countries hold political consultations

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan and China held first round of political consultations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad on Monday and both sides held comprehensive discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua led the Pakistani delegation whilse Chinese side was led by Vice Foreign Minister Mr. Kong Xuanyou.

They reaffirmed “All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between the two countries and expressed their satisfaction at the strong bilateral ties in political, economic, security, cultural and other spheres.

The two sides also agreed to build upon the consensus reached between the leadership of two countries during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China.

Pakistan side conveyed that CPEC is a national priority for the Government and Pakistan remains committed to the successful implementation of CPEC.

They also resolved to work together towards completion of the ongoing projects and agreed to expand CPEC to new areas of cooperation in line with the vision of the leadership of Pakistan.

Both sides exchanged views on international political situation with a particular focus on Afghanistan and South Asia. They also expressed satisfaction at their robust cooperation in multilateral fora and reiterated their resolve to further augment it in the future.

Meanwhile, General Bajwa met with Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kong Xuanyou during his visit to GHQ and said that the two countries enjoy an all-weather relationship.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion.

The army chief said that the relations between two countries are based on mutual trust and confidence.

The visiting dignitary commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated army’s role in battling terrorism.

Share on: WhatsApp