Pak, China reiterate resolve to strengthen ties in oil, gas sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan and China on Friday reiterated their resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in oil and gas exploration sector for meeting ever-growing energy needs of the former.

During a meeting between Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan here, both sides agreed to make the joint working group on oil and gas a more vibrant body, a Petroleum Division press release said.

The envoy assured the minister to motivate Chinese investors to invest in oil and gas sector of Pakistan for exploring hydrocarbon deposits in potential areas. Ghulam Sarwar said Pakistan would provide all possible assistance and cooperation to interested Chinese investors in the sector so that they could work in a conducive business environment.

