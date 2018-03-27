Pak-China reaffirm resolve to enhance cooperation in aviation sector

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Pakistan and China have mutually agreed to extend bilateral relations and to work collectively in different areas particularly in aviation sector for the betterment of Pakistan International Airlines and aviation division.

In this regard, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing has expressed strong resolve to continue cooperation in the aviation sector along with assurance to collaborate in different projects to further stimulate this relation and to collaborate in aviation sector particularly for the betterment of different departments of PIA including IT, and engineering setup, latest radar system and warning system of weather forecast.

In a meeting with Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan here Chinese Ambassador, Yao Jing affirmed that China was willing to further work closely with Pakistan in aviation field. He appreciated the endeavors taken by Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mahtab and said that China acknowledged the steps taken by incumbent government to restructuring Pakistan International Airlines. Adviser thanked the Ambassador and expressed that both countries are embracing strong relations with every passing day.

On the occasion, Advisor apprised the ambassador regarding the steps taken by the incumbent government for the uplift of aviation industry. It was mutually decided to extent the cooperation for the development of airport projects and enhancement of air travel facilities in view of phenomenal growth of business opportunities between two countries.

Advisor to PM appreciated the Chinese cooperation for the construction and development of Gwadar Airport project under the exceptional project of CPEC. Both sides also discussed technical cooperation in the field of aviation particularly development of new maintenance repair overhaul facility to provide aircraft maintenance and engineering services to Pakistani and regional airlines.

Advisor to PM also sought cooperation of china for the upgrade of early warning system to improve weather forecasting system. During the meeting, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan said that China and Pakistan are bosom friends and this strategic partnership is unique in many ways and both countries have undoubtedly supported each other through thick and thin.

He further expressed that hearts are always connected with each other and this relationship is gaining strength with every passing day. Both sides affirmed to strengthen the regional cooperation and bilateral relations to ensure the prosperity and sustainable development of aviation sector.