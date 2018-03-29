Pak-China media cooperation proves productive: Yao Jing

ISLAMABAD : Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that the media’s cooperation between the two countries has proved very productive in strengthening their socio-economic partnership.

He was talking during his visit to the local station of Dosti channel FM 98, that was jointly established here by China Radio International (CRI) and Pakistan Broadcasting Cooperation (PBC). He noted that the channel works as a strong bridge to promote understanding and cooperation, particularly in social and cultural fields.

He also spoke about their growing cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Currently, rapid progress was being done on twenty CPEC’s related projects, with the cost of around Rs. 19 billions, he added.

Director General PBC Shafqat Jalil said on the occasion that they feel proud of their deep-rooted friendly relationship. During the recent visit of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to China a new agreement was signed under which Pakistani movies would be shown there, he added.

He also praised the Dosti channel and said it was doing very well in strengthening their bilateral ties and people-to-people contacts.

The CRI and PBC have launched the local transmission of Dosti channel in December 2016 under a bilateral agreement to further boost up mutual understanding and cooperation at all levels through the media’s support.

Over the years, the Islamabad-based Chinese media have been playing an effective role in bringing the people of the two countries more close to each other, through their positive reporting.

Orignally published by INP