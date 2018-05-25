Pak-China judicial cooperation to get strengthened: Xi

BEIJING : President Xi Jinping said he expects deepened judicial cooperation with Pakistan and with other regional countries within the framework of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to fight crime and resolve disputes more effectively.

Xi said this in a congratulatory letter sent to the 13th conference of presidents of supreme courts of SCO member countries held in here on Friday.

The conference was also being attended by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

Xi said he hopes all sides will cooperate to fight crime and resolve disputes more effectively, and create a sound legal environment to facilitate Belt and Road construction and promote regional development.

Xi said that as an important judicial cooperation mechanism of the SCO, the conference plays a significant role in boosting exchanges on the idea and system of the rule of law and deepening pragmatic cooperation in various fields among SCO member countries.

Xi stressed that China is establishing a system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, comprehensively advancing law-based governance and pursuing coordinated progress in law-based governance, law-based exercise of state power, and law-based government administration.

The country is committed to promoting the integrated development of rule of law for the country, the government, and society while comprehensively advancing sound lawmaking, strict law enforcement, impartial administration of justice, and the observance of law by everyone, the president said.

China is creating a law-based, international and accommodating business environment and building a country of socialist rule of law, Xi said in the letter.