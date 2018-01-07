Pak, China jointly working for establishment of special industrial zones

Beijing

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Masood Khalid Saturday said the industrial cooperation was an important component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and now the two countries were jointly working for establishment of special industrial zones in Pakistan.

“China has a vast experience of setting up industrial parks and economic zones and Pakistan will establish special economic zones with its cooperation to strengthen economy and create employment opportunities for the local people,” he said while addressing a seminar held here to discuss industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan and setting up of economic zones under the CPEC framework.

The seminar organized by Pakistani Center for Studies at Peking University was attended by diplomats, intellectuals and academicians from the two countries.

Ambassador Khalid said China and Pakistan were strategic partners and all weather friends and added that both the countries had historical and deep-rooted relations based on mutual trust.

He said the relations between the two countries had been strengthening with the passage of time and now the Pak-China friendship was an example for other countries of the region. “The CPEC is a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative and reflective of the vision of top leadership of the two countries,” he added.

Ambassador Khalid said the CPEC project witnessed progress since its beginning in 2013 as a number of electricity generation projects had been completed to overcome electricity shortage in the country.

Pakistan, he said, was determined for the successful completion of CPEC projects and the government had made comprehensive arrangements for the security of Chinese citizens working on the projects under CPEC. He said the CPEC would not only promote peace and stability but also bring economic prosperity in the region.—APP