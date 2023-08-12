The lab for ecosystem restoration and sustainable development jointly built by University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) and Shenyang Normal University, China has been inaugurated.

The two sides expect to carry out some innovative projects and research programs together under the lab, according to Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor of UAF.

“In Pakistan, land degradation has been eroding agricultural output. We look forward to green technology to address this problem”, Dr. Abid Ali of UAF told China Economic Net.

In addition to joint research and publication, student and faculty exchange is also part of the cooperation. On the inauguration ceremony, five representatives from UAF, namely, professor of horticulture Dr. Muhammad Jafar Jaskani, professors of entomology Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif and Dr. Abid Ali, professor of botany Dr. Muhammad Saqib, and professor of agronomy Dr. Zeeshan Ahmed were engaged as visiting professors of Shenyang Normal University.

In Pakistan, Two third of the rapidly increasing population depends on drylands to support their livelihood mainly by engaging in agro-pastoral activities.