Pak, China ink MoU for jointly meeting climate challenges, protection of forest cover

Ambassador Yao Jing praises Prime Minister Khan’s ‘environment vision’

Zubair Qureshi

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Yao Jing deliberated here on Monday joint strategy to promote and preserve forest cover and cooperation between the two countries in the areas of forestry and climate.

The meeting held in the sidelines of an MoU signing ceremony between the National Forestry and Grassland Administration of the People’s Republic of China and Ministry of Climate Change of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The MoU aims at enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations and measures to counter global climate challenges.

Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam lauded the Chinese government’s environmental projects of Eco-Civilization and Green Wall of China. He said that these projects are models for us as, these projects increased forest land in China form 12pc to 18pc which constitutes 500,000 square kilometer.

He further said that China had supported professionals from Pakistan through participation in training courses on forestry, wildlife, rangeland improvement, wetland management and desertification control in the past. Since Pakistan is also in the process of implementing massive afforestation projects in the country hence Pakistan will get an opportunity to learn from the Chinese experience gained while implementing these mega afforestation projects.

Ambassador of China Yao Jing expressed his keenness in extending all possible help in the field of forest and climate saying the MoU was yet another milestone in bilateral relation of the two neighboring and friendly countries.

He said China was entering in the 40th anniversary of its development and we have experienced numerous scientific techniques in this long journey of hard work and we are determined to share our experience with Pakistan.

He further added that the MoU was not only an experience and training sharing agreement but also increasing our bilateral relation for sustainable development in Pakistan.

Mr. Yao Jing appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts and policy in the environmental protection and preservation by launching 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

The MoU finalized mutual consent of the State Forestry Administration of the People’s Republic of China to expand cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of experience sharing in forest policy, transfer of technology and exchanges on climate change mitigation and adaptation through preservation of forest resource, wetland conservation and restoration, river water management on the models of Three Gorges Dam canal system, utilizing of wetland resources by planting eucalyptus tress for local market wood demands, and wetland environmental education and public participation, development of forest industry and trade in wood products, including enhancing the trade of sustainable non-timber forest products, research and education in the science of forestry.

