Pak China friendship is between people, not govts: Ch Shujat

LAHORE : Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence here Sunday.

During the meeting, they exchanged views regarding bilateral relations between China and Pakistan, mutual cooperation and other matters of interest with them.

Describing strong bilateral relations between China and Pakistan, brotherhood and years old friendly relations as infallible forever, it was stated that this friendship between the government but is between the peoples and this is its strength and unwavering foundation.

The Chinese Ambassador in particular appreciated establishment of Faisalabad and Sunder Industrial Estates during tenure of Ch Parvez Elahi government in Punjab.

Party’s Secretary General and MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain and Rana Khalid were also present in the meeting.

PML leaders termed progress and development of China as ideal for the entire world and said that zero corruption of China in development projects will have to be kept in front so that nobody can embezzle precious wealth of the nation. They further said that CPEC is not only in the interest of both the countries but also in the interest of the people of entire region.

Orignally published by NNI