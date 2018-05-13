Pak-China friendship a time tested reality: Iqbal Zafar Jhagra

PESHAWAR:Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the Pak-China Friendship is a time testedreality and we weigh it on the basis of sincerity, commitment and trust and also feel proud over it. He was addressing as the chief guest at the performance of the visiting China Opera Theatre Troupe in Peshawar on Sunday which was hosted by the Malik Saad Shaheed Memorial Sports Trust; a volunteer body named after a renowned police officer of the province. The Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China in Pakistan, Yao Jang, senior officials of the Chinese embassy and some of the provincial government officials as well as number prominent citizens of Peshawar were also present on this occasion. The visiting Chinese cultural troupe received tremendous appreciation on their highly attractive performance from the audience. The Governor appreciated the trust for hosting the event to mark the 67th anniversary of establishment of diplomaticrelationships between both the countries and thanked the Chinese friends for visiting the historic city of Peshawar in particular.

Related