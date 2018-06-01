Pak-China friendship

Pakistan and China are all weather, time-tested and trustworthy friends and their friendship is being strengthened and deepened with passage of time with the implementation of great game changer i.e. CPEC. PM Abbasi after inaugurating Multan-Shujabad Section of Sukkur-Multan Motorway at Shujabad near Multan the other day also addressed a gathering of Chinese and Pakistani engineers in the presence of Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and NHA officials and said quite emphatically that the newly-inaugurated motorway project is yet another symbol of Pakistan-China cooperation and a testimony to the fact the shared vision of greater economic activity in the region is turning into a welcome and appreciable reality.

According to media, PM Abbasi earlier unveiled the plaque of the project which has been completed a year ahead of schedule, after completion of the motorway the people from Shujabad will be able to reach Lahore within three hours, despite a severe shortage of water in reservoirs, the government is ensuring the provision of uninterrupted power supply particularly at Sehr and Iftar timings, power plants being installed by the government will meet the power needs of the country for next 20 years.

The Sukkur–Multan Motorway is part of Karachi-Lahore Motorway project and is being constructed under CPEC at an estimated cost of Rs 294 billion. Work on the motorway was started in 2016 and is scheduled to be completed by 2019, it is a six-lane access controlled facility taking off from Sukkur and terminating at Multan after passing through several major cities. Development works in different sectors particularly network of motorways spreading over 1700 kilometers undertaken by the incumbent federal government will facilitate the people in travelling across the country at reduced times and with comfort and ease.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

