Pak-China to enhance engagements for fast-tracking CPEC projects

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Chinese Embassy Lijian Zhao and Secretary Planning, Development & Reform (PD&R) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Tuesday, reviewed progress on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiatives. Both the dignitaries also agreed on enhancing engagements in the light of decisions taken in 7th JCC meeting.

They also expressed satisfaction over preparation for first Gwadar Expo and inauguration of Gwadar Free Zone (Phase-1), planned to be held on Jan 29 and 30, this month. The expo has attracted huge interest of the local and international investors and so far over 120 companies have registered themselves to participate in this mega event.

Both held a detailed meeting here to discuss post 7th Joint Cooperation Committee situation and way forward for expediting China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. The meeting held in MPD&R was also attended by Hassan Daud, Project Director CPEC and officials from Chinese Embassy.

Secretary Planning, Development & Reform, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui on this occasion highlighted that officials from both sides should play a proactive role to ensure early completion and execution of energy and transport infrastructure projects.

Secretary said that the development of Special Economic Zones under China Pakistan Economic Corridor has entered into an important phase where focused efforts are underway to ensure successful Pak-China industrial cooperation.

Representative of Ministry Of Commerce, People’s Republic of China has assured that all out efforts would be made to expedite early launch of projects where agreements are already signed and approved by JCC.