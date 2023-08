The 10th Anniversary Ceremony for CPEC and China-Pakistan Economy & Trade B2B Forum was held in Shenzhen, China. At the forum, the Pakistani representative introduced in detail the more than 50 agreements signed by two governments since the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was launched in 2013, which determined the “1+4” cooperation layout centered on the CPEC, with Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure and industrial cooperation as the four priorities.