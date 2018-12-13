Pak-China drills to strengthen friendship: COAS

Improved security situation paves way for foreign investments

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa witnessed the ongoing Pak-China International Air Exercise Shaheen-VII at an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force, said Inter Services Public Relations.

Interacting with combat crew, Gen. Bajwa lauded professionalism of participants of exercise and appreciated the efforts of PAF and People’s Liberation Army Air Force in conducting international air exercise in a befitting manner.

Highlighting the exemplary relations between Pakistan and China, he said that exercise would further strengthen and promote the friendship, exchanges and cooperation between two nations and armed forces of both countries.

The Army Chief was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

The exercise is seventh in the series of Shaheen exercises and is conducted each year on alternate basis. General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited forward troops in Gadra Sector Sindh, said ISPR in a statement on Wednesday.

The COAS commended operational preparedness and high state of morale of the troops. He said that Pakistan army was fully committed to guard the frontiers of the country. Lt-Gen Humayun Aziz, Commander Karachi Corps accompanied the Chief of Army Staff during the visit.

The army chief also visited Thar Coal Project where he was given detailed briefing on the progress of the pilot projects.

Talking on the occasion, he said that internal security situation of Pakistan has largely improved paving way for foreign investment.

“We will continue to play our part in ensuring secure environment for business and entrepreneurship in Pakistan by both local and foreign investors,” he said.

Lt-Gen Tariq Khan (Retired), Managing Director Fauji Fertilizer Company received COAS upon his arrival. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Army Air Defence Centre Karachi, military spokesman Lt. Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement. During his visit, the army chief installed Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, as Colonel Commandant of Army Air Defence Corps.

He appreciated the Corps for their contributions in war against terrorism. A large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers from Army Air Defence attended the ceremony, the spokesman said.

