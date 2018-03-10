Pak-China Dosti Zindabad Cycle Race’ tomorrow

Pak-China Dosti Zindabad Cycle Race will be held on March 11, which will start from Star Gate and culminate at Manzil Pump Landhi, main road.

This was stated by Chief Organizer of the cycle race and Sindh Cycling Association General Secretary Malik Kaleem Ahmed Awan, in a statement on Friday. He said that the arrangements are being made pertaining to the race. He said that this 60km long race will start from Star Gate and pass through Malir, Landhi, Bhains Colony, National Highway, Razzakabad, Steel town and end up at Manzil Pump Landhi main road.More than 100 cyclists are participating in the race from across the country and security arrangements are being made to this effect by the Pakitan Rangers Sindh, Sindh Police and Traffic Police, he added. —APP

