Pak, China for deeper strategic ties

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

China’s ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat at the Joint Staff Headquarters and discussed matters pertaining to changing geo-strategic environment and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation.

The two sides reaffirmed the resolve for deeper strategic ties. The ambassador applauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged sacrifices made by the country in war against terrorism.

The meeting took place two days after a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said that China highly valued active measures taken by the Pakistan government to strengthen financial supervision and crackdown on terrorist financing.

He also asked the international community to justly view and evaluate Pakistan’s efforts in the field of international anti-terrorism, instead of accusing it of bias and prejudice.

“We hope all parties concerned in the international community can give an objective and fair assessment of this,” Lu Kang said referring to the Financial Action Task Force meeting’s outcome of placing Pakistan on its grey-list in June.