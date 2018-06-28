Pak-China decades old relations transformed into strong economic ties: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that decade’s old relations between Pakistan and China have now transformed into fast growing economic ties.

There is a need to boost the culture of joint ventures among the Chinese and local companies to benefit from the vast investment potential in the country.

He expressed these views in meeting with Chinese consortium here at Parliament House on Wednesday. Senator Mian Muhammad Atiq Sheikh was also present during the meeting.

Chairman Senate said there is conducive environment for joint ventures with private sector besides the government to government projects. Chinese companies need to invest in private sectors in Pakistan by collaborating with local companies. The Chairman senate observed that there is huge potential for investment in Gawadar and Pasni besides collaboration in fisheries sector.

Sanjrani said that people of Pakistan are proud of China’s socio economic progress and looking forward for further strengthening their mutually beneficial partnership.

He said that Pak-China friendship is a friendship which stood against all the odds and in the ups and downs. “This uniqueness makes it a corner stone of our foreign policy and we, as a nation, take pride in our friendship with China” Sanjrani said. He further observed that friendship between the two enjoys political, institutional and popular support in Pakistan.

Leader of the Delegation agreed with the views of Chairman Senate and stressed the need for further boosting economic cooperation between two sides. The delegation informed that the consortium has expertise in medical field and can provide sate of the art equipment to the hospitals and health institutions in Pakistan.