Pak-China cooperation

It is quite appreciable that time-tested, all weather, trust-worthy good neighbourly friendly enviable relationship between Pakistan and China is being further strengthened, promoted and touching new heights with every passing day. These relations have gained greater importance and significance with the launching of great game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by the Chinese leadership couple of years back and number of projects in energy, infrastructure and other sectors are under implementation with heavy Chinese investment in different parts of Pakistan creating employment opportunities and eliminating poverty considerably.

Matters pertaining to mutual relations and multi-billion dollars CPEC comprehensive project were discussed in some detail when Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on National Security Advisor Lt General ® Nasser Janjua in Islamabad the other day. The National Security Advisor told the Chinese envoy that both China and Pakistan shared very special and close relationship and Pakistan regards China as a most trustworthy and reliable friend, Pakistanis have a national consensus on the CPEC and every Pakistani is committed and determined for its successful implementation, Pakistan is sincerely making efforts to forge and promote cooperative relations with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence.

In response, the Chinese Ambassador expressed satisfaction over the growing mutual cooperation saying the Chinese government has confidence in the leadership and people of Pakistan and is ever willing to move forward for mutual prosperity and bilateral cooperation, China believes that building of economic corridor is conducive to promoting connectivity and shared prosperity of the entire region.

AAMER A NAJMEE

Lahore

