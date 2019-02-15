Pak-China bilateral conference and exhibition in March

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

In order to attract business investment in Chemical Sector of Pakistan G.M. Chemicals is organizing Pak-China bilateral Conference and Exhibition during March 2019. The main focus of the conference is to explore business opportunities in Pakistan and export of Pakistani products to China.

Mian Riaz Ahmad, Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Lahore assured TDAP’s support to the industry. They appreciated TDAP authorities to engage trade under the Emerging Pakistan initiative of Mohammad Younus Dagha, Secretary Commerce.

In another meeting held with the Urban Unit (Urban Sector Planning and Management Services) DG assured them to provide space during TEXPO 2019. The Urban Unit will also organize Conference sideline of the event.

