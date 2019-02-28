Pak-China at peace with the world?

Asia Maqsood

This month of February, 2019 has brought to Pakistan enormous opportunities of fortune and development. Pakistan has successfully conducted sixth multinational naval exercise Aman 2019. The purpose of this exercise is to enhance maritime cooperation among the participating countries to meet multifaceted non-traditional maritime threats and challenges. These threats include piracy, maritime terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking etc. These all nations have come together for peace on Pakistan’s first call to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding.

Exercise AMAN has been organized by Pakistan Navy biennially since 2007. It was scheduled on 08-12 Feb 2019 and was the sixth of Multinational Exercise AMAN series. Navies from nearly 50 countries confirmed their participation with ships, aircraft, helicopters, SOF/EOD/Marines teams and Observers in this exercise. The exercise concept is to develop Responses, Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (RTTPs) against non-traditional threats through tactical warfare planning, followed by high-end warfare serials at sea such as Naval Gunfire, Anti-piracy Operations, Combined Anti-Submarine Exercise, Communications, Boarding and Air Defence. The principle objectives of this exercise are to establish multilateral security operations to keep maritime environment safe and sustainable. Moreover, through this multilateral venture, the positive image of Pakistan as a contributory state in regional peace and stability would be enhanced.

It is the significant achievement of Pakistan Navy which would pave the way for further cooperative environment in the South Asian region. In contemporary international political environment, Pakistan is attracting other countries realizing its geostrategic importance in accurate sagacity because of China-Pakistan joint venture “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under China Belt and Road Initiative. CPEC includes a network of roads and railways, various energy projects and the development of Gwadar Port, industrial cooperation, telecommunication, proposed special economic zones and social sector development projects. The whole game of CPEC revolves around the development of Gwadar Port which is a great asset of Pakistan and is a main feature of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. It is the key to the Belt and Road Initiative. Pak Navy has established its Special Task Force-88 to make this area secure as maritime traffic through Gwadar Port is expected to increase exponentially. One may say that the success of CPEC depends upon maritime security.

A multifaceted approach is needed to meet all the security challenges by beefing up security of Gwadar Port, directing security guards, coastal exercises and increasing maritime domain awareness in the region by engaging law enforcement agencies. In addition to the challenges posed by India’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean, there are other challenges such as human trafficking and piracy. Therefore Pakistan’s Navy is working on three main areas: Gwadar Port security, vessel security and the security of sea lanes. Initially India was the only country overtly opposing CPEC, but recently the U.S. started backing India, noting that CPEC passes through a disputed area. This is a new challenge ahead of this mega project. Up till now, world is well familiar with this mega China Pakistan bilateral project. So, what kind of incentives both states (China and Pakistan) are getting through this project?

Pakistan with its all elements of national power such as geography, population, military preparedness and information etc has immense potential to add transit economy because of its strategic location. Maritime sector holds a significant place in this project. China, an emerging economy (second world’s largest economy) is developing its underdeveloped western Xinjiang province under the umbrella of this project. Gwadar Port will provide an alternative shipping route to the Malacca Strait, which is frequently patrolled by the United States. The shipping route from the Middle East to China, via the strait, is about 12,000km long. So CPEC would reduce the time and distance giving an alternative route through the Strait of Hurmoz.

Gwadar port with its deep waters attracts the trade from many regional and extra regional countries such as ships from China, Central Asian States and South East Asian countries. Therefore, there lies a great responsibility on Pakistan to secure its sea routes and Gwadar Port to sustain its uninterrupted trade with other countries. Approximately, more than 95% of Pakistan’s trade is routed through sea. Aman exercise has added a value to Pakistan’s efforts to meet the challenges in the maritime domain for smooth international trade flow too.

It is pertinent to remind here that according to the Economic Complexity Index (ECI), Pakistan is the 68th largest export economy in the world and the 98th most complex economy. It is stated that Pakistan has exported $24.8B and imported $55.6B in 2017 which led to a negative trade balance of $30.9B. In 2017 the GDP of Pakistan was $304B and its GDP per capita was $5.53k. Therefore, the mode of exports and imports should be secure and smooth so that the international trade will be increased. To conclude, Pakistan’s approach towards development and multilateral cooperation with world will be increased in future years. Pakistan’s Gwadar deep Sea port would be the hub of international trade. As Pakistan has huge economic potential in maritime domain because of its unique geostrategic position, the regional and extra regional states would rely on Pakistan (Pakistan’s sea trade routes). In the long run, Pakistan’s political position would be enhanced in international community with the regional integration. In this context, Pakistan’s efforts to bring peace and stability in South Asia are being well acknowledged in the world community. One of the paramount examples is the Aman Exercise 2019.

– The Author’s Biography is an independent journalist based in Islamabad.

