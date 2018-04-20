Pak-China artists give spell-binding performance

3rd anniversary of establishment of China Cultural Centre

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of China Yao Jing on Thursday said people-to-people contact was equally significant in promoting bilateral relations between China and Pakistan besides traditional diplomatic ties. He said this while addressing a ceremony marking 3rd anniversary of the establishment of China Cultural Centre at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts. Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb also spoke on the occasion. She also referred to recent cultural caravan held at PNCA and diplomacy in the backdrop of CPEC. Pakistan values its relations with China and always looks forward to cultivating it further, she said. Chinese Cultural Counselor Mr You Yi was also present on the occasion.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said CPEC was not about the performance of the present regime but it was the future of next generation. The successful implementation of the CPEC would bring prosperity to the nation while it would also lead to regional integrity. She spoke high of the Chinese Cultural Consular Mr You Yi, who she said has infused new spirit in the art and cultural activities.

Referring to the CPEC cultural caravan, she said it would open new avenues of mutual cooperation particularly in art and culture between Pakistan and China.

Chinese theatres would open their doors to Pakistani cinemas and scholarships would be given to the artists and musicians of the two countries to exchange their talent with each other. She congratulated DG PNCA Jamal Shah and his team for organizing the event.

Chinese ambassador Yao Jing said success of CPEC depended on the interaction and collaboration of people of the both countries. The cultural collaboration would enhance ties people-to-people contact for lasting bilateral economic and political bond between China and Pakistan. He also commended Jamal Shah, Director General of the PNCA who has brought impetus to cultural activities and enhanced Pak-China cultural relations, said the ambassador.