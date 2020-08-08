Pak, China are strategic, cooperative partners, iron brothers: Shahbaz PML-N worked with excellent pace, spirit on CPEC: Yao

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N President and leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif met with the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing. He said that Pakistan and China are iron brothers, ambassadors of peace as well as two reliable, strategic and cooperative partners.

Earlier, the PMLN President was warmly welcomed on his arrival at the embassy by the Chinese envoy and other officials.

Shahbaz said Chinese President Xi Jinping has played an exemplary role for regional peace and the people of China are lucky to have such a leader. He said CPEC is a fate-changer and a game-changer that is crucial for the alleviation of poverty in the region. He said it will play a key role in the post pandemic world’s economic revival. He said Pakistan is fortunate to have such a sincere friend like China, who fought an exemplary battle against the new coronavirus and helped Pakistan as well.

The PML-N President also praised and welcomed China’s farsighted policy and cooperation for peace in Afghanistan.

The Chinese Ambassador, Yao Jing said PML-N worked with excellent pace and spirit on CPEC and development projects in Punjab during its tenure in government. He appreciated the services of Shahbaz Sharif for CPEC and strengthening the ties and friendship between the two countries.

Yao said the CPEC is a nation-to-nation cooperation project between China and Pakistan and he appreciated the support by all the political parties of Pakistan including the PMLN. He also appreciated Mr. Shahbaz Sharif’s contribution to the China-Pakistan friendship.

The Chinese envoy said the increasing liaison between PML-N and Communist Party of China was admirable. He thanked Shahbaz for visiting and expressed his well wishes.

The National Assembly Opposition Leader conveyed the well wishes of PML-N and the people of Pakistan for President Xi Jinping, Chinese leadership and nation. He lauded the vibrant services of the envoy for strengthening the ties between the two nations.