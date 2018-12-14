Pak, China agree to cement relations, enhance intelligence sharing

Six-member high-level Chinese delegation visits ANF HQs

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A six-member high-level Chinese delegation visited ANF Headquarters. The main purpose of visit was to discuss Anti Narcotics matters and share mutual experience on the subject. Discussions focused on legal framework and seek areas of mutual cooperation.

Chinese delegation was headed by Min Tianshi, Deputy Secretary General, National Narcotics Control Commission (NNCC) of China. DG ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik warmly welcomed the delegation.

Other members of Chinese delegation included Mr Zhou Guangming, Divisional Director NNCC, Mr Liu Bin, Official of Office of NNCC, Ni Yuxia, Professor of Xinjiang Police Academy, Zou Jianjun, Police Officer, Jianjin Public Security Department and Mr Khanji Zunong, Police Officer, Kashi Public Security Department.

ANF participants included Officers from fields of International Cooperation, Law, Intelligence and Enforcement etc. Chinese delegation was briefed about counter narcotics efforts and progress of ANF Pakistan which was lauded by the guest delegation.

Both countries emphasized upon the need to further cement the brotherly relations to enhance intelligence sharing, elimination of impediments in joint operations and control of precursor chemical.

Due emphasis was also laid for up-gradation of legal aspects compatible to prevalent environments. Need for regular interaction, communication and sharing of best practices was also discussed. It is pertinent to mention that in near-past cooperation of Narcotics Control Agencies of both the countries has resulted in establishment of Border Liaison Office at Sost Pak-China Border and many successful seizures as well.

Drug law enforcement challenges and situations going to be resulted during and by the completion of CPEC were also considered especially and possible way forward suggested by both the states.

Visit of present high level Chinese Delegation is regarded as a milestone for bilateral cooperation on drug issues between two countries. In the past, Narcotics Control Agencies of both the countries have remained in cooperation with each other in the fields of capacity building, Canine, Technical Up-gradation and Drug Law Enforcement Training.

Share on: WhatsApp