Pak, China, Afghan sign anti-terror coop MoU

Qureshi says better border management, intelligence sharing will benefit both countries

Observer Report

Kabul

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan signed an anti-terrorism cooperation Memorandum of Understanding on Saturday during the ongoing second trilateral ministerial dialogue in Kabul.

The second round of Pakistan-Afghanistan-China trilateral dialogue was held in Kabul to discuss peace as well as economic and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who is leading the Pakistani delegation at the dialogue signed the document along with Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Yi and their Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani.

The signing was witnessed by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Speaking at the opening session of the trilateral talk, Qureshi said that Pakistan, China and Afghanistan will have to collectively foil the designs of enemies of peace in the region and stressed the need for bolstering regional cooperation in diverse sectors.

Reaffirming commitment to eradication of terrorism, the foreign minister said, “Better border management between Pakistan and Afghanistan and intelligence sharing will be greatly beneficial for both the countries.”

“Pakistan will continue to play facilitative role on Afghan reconciliation process,” he added. “We will do everything to support the growing momentum towards reconciliation provided others play their due role and share responsibility and create an enabling environment towards that end,” the foreign minister said.

Qureshi continued, “Pakistan has always supported dialogue process for peaceful resolution of Afghan conflict and our stance has now also been vindicated by the international community. “

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the ongoing blame game would not help in achieving peace or building trust between Islamabad and Kabul.

He said that the Daesh and militants from Central Asia and eastern China were against the peace process in Afghanistan, urging for joint efforts to tackle the extremism. “I am here to engage with Afghanistan. Let us not stick to the past and stop pointing a finger on Pakistan… I came here to build trust and bridges and reach peace and stability. Any improvement in Afghanistan will benefit Pakistan,” Qureshi told a news conference.

“A bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan is of extreme importance to our government,” he said.

Furthermore, the trio of delegations discussed the importance of China and Pakistan’s “technical assistance in different sectors” for Afghanistan’s progress. Qureshi said that “mega projects” like the construction of a motorway connecting Peshawar and Kabul and a railway network between Quetta and Kandahar can strengthen trade relations between the three countries.

The foreign minister insisted that cooperation between Pakistan, Afghanistan and China was vital for a “prosperous, stable and peaceful future of the region”. FM Qureshi is accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other senior officials of the Foreign Office on his one-day offical visit to Kabul. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his remarks said that his country desires to make the Afghan reconciliation process successful. “We will play our role to reduce trust deficit between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Yi said and added that his country also wants to further strengthen relations with Afghanistan and desires to make it part of CPEC.

“We support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process,” the Chinese foreign minister said. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described both Afghanistan and Pakistan as its strategic partners, adding that China had great political trust in the two. He asked both the countries to resolve their problems in a peaceful manner and backed the US’ efforts to engage in peace talks with the Taliban, urging the militant group to get involved in the process.

“We support Afghanistan and Pakistan’s efforts for peace and we call on the Taliban to join the peace process. Cooperation between Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China is important to bring peace to Afghanistan,” he said

Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani said that the coming weeks and months will be highly crucial in evaluating Pakistan’s intentions and its role in supporting an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Rabbani said that “the time has come (for Pakistan) to practically show with genuine steps” that it will fulfill its pledges.

The three sides emphasized the importance of regional connectivity and economic development between them.

