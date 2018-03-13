Pak Capital investment summit Expo begins today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan’s largest saving and investment show “ Capital investment summit & Expo 2018” to be held at the Pak-China Friendship Center Islamabad from March 13-15, 2108. The three-day event will be a forum for government and business leaders to discuss current key investment challenges, as well as suggest roadmap to achieve potential economic growth.

The event is supported by Board of investment, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of overseas Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis foundation. Pakistan’s potential future economic growth, taxation, regulations and future of capital of capital market in Pakistan will be discussed in consultative sessions on day of the event.

Sartaj Aziz, Deputy chairman planning commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Zubair, Governor Sindh, Anusha Rahan, State minister for IT & telecom, Richard Morin, MD PSX and CEOs of leading capital investment companies are among the distinguished speakers.