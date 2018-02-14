Pak. can’t be made scapegoat for others’ failures: Aizaz

LOS ANGELES : Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that although Pakistan desired good relations with the US, it cannot be made a scapegoat for the failures of others in Afghanistan.

“Peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s own interest. However, peace will remain elusive by the pursuit of a purely military solution and that political reconciliation is the only option to move forward,” he said while delivering a talk on Pakistan-US relations at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) last night. The event was arranged by the Center for India and South Asia of UCLA.

In his remarks, the ambassador highlighted the importance of having good relations between Pakistan and the United States, which had historically seen highs and lows in the last 70 years.He said both countries had benefited whenever they had worked together. Therefore, he added, it was imperative that they continued to work together to secure peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region, despite strained ties due to divergent approaches.

The ambassador said there were no safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan today, thanks to the remarkable success of military operations in the tribal areas conducted by Pakistani security forces in the last three years.

He added that relations between Pakistan and the US had always been broad-based and multifaceted and they could not be held hostage to the situation in Afghanistan.

Drifting away from each other, he said, would not be in the interest of either country. He expressed the hope that even if relations between both governments were under stress, people to people contacts and private sector engagements remained strong and robust.

Orignally published by INP