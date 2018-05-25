Pak-Canada ties should be strengthened: Mandviwalla

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday said parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Canada should be strengthened.

He said this during a meeting with members of Federation of Forum of Canada.

A three member delegation of the Senate of Pakistan under the leadership of Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla met with the Forum of Federation, a press release received here Thursday said.

During the meeting Senate delegation discussed future collaboration between Forum of Federation and Senate of Pakistan to strengthen parliamentary relations.

Saleem Mandviwalla said Pakistan is a member of Forum of Federation since 2012. This forum supports matters related to the fiscal reform, natural resource management and major issues of diversity.

He said Senate of Pakistan is looking forward to work with the Forum of Federation to learn and share their experience in regards to provincial autonomy especially after the 18th amendment.

The three member delegation includes Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Javed Abbasi, and Senator Aurangzeb are present in Canada to meet with the Forum.—APP

Related