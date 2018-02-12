Pak, Canada to hold bilateral trade talks

Islamabad

Pakistan and Canada will hold trade dialogue on Monday that is aimed at promoting bilateral trade, between the two countries to its true potential.

According to a message received here, Commerce Minister Pervaiz Malik, who is on the visit to Canada at the invitation of his Canadian counterpart, is scheduled to meet with Minister of International Trade Francois-Philippe Champagne to discuss all trade related issues.

The current volume of bilateral trade has increased by 133% during the last three years from C$ 732 million in 2013 to C$ 1.8 billion during the last year. Both sides recognize that there exists a huge potential for enhancing the existing bilateral trade.—APP