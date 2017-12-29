Pak businessmen can explore business opportunities in Chengdu

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistani businessmen can explore a lot of business opportunities in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, China.

It was disclosed by Mr. Mudassir Tipu, Consul General of Pakistan in Chengdu during a meeting with Mr. S. M. Naveed, President, Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) today at Chamber premises. The meeting was also attended by a number of Executive Committee Members of PCJCCI.

Mr. Mudassir informed the attendees regarding the industrial importance of Chengdu. He apprised that Majority of 500 fortune innovative companies are located in Chengdu which clearly depicts the economic importance of Chengdu City. He told that one of the fastest Cargo Railway tracks has recently been built in China that starts from Chengdu and extends to Europe making it the shortest possible and cost effective route for Cargo transportation. He said that same route can be used for Pakistan cargo bound for Europe through Xinjiang province. He also asserted the concerned authorities to initiate a direct flight from Lahore to Chengdu because flight duration is only 4 hrs and can prove instrumental in promoting bilateral trade being cost effective and speedy.

Mr. Mudassir extended invitation to all members of PCJCCI to visit Chengdu for equipping themselves with updated knowledge from the technology parks in Chengdu that has highly modernized and digitalized infrastructure. According to Mr. Mudassir, amazing technologies are developing every day in the highly modernized technology parks of Chengdu that comes up with astonishing Multi Trillion Dollars Economy of China. He stressed on the emerging need of Research and Development (RnD) work in the potential sectors of Pakistan.

He said that intelligence reports, RnD Reports and Feasibility studies should be at hand to be shared with the Chinese investors. He identified various sectors including; Tourism, hospitality, Education, Dental surgery equipment, Information Technology and machinery that has vast potential in Chengdu. He offered his services to extend maximum possible facilitations to Pakistani Delegations organized by PCJCCI. He said that he will do business matchmaking of the Pakistani investors with Chinese Investors in Chengdu.

Earlier, PCJCCI Chief Mr. S.M. Naveed, in his address of welcome, expressed gratitude to Mr. Mudassir Tipu for visiting PCJCCI on his invitation and apprised him about the services rendered by the chamber for trade and investment promotion between Pakistan and China. He acknowledged the valuable services of Mr. Mudassir Tipu while working as DG, Board of Investment and hoped that his close rapport with business community of Pakistan would prove to be very helpful in match-making with Chinese entrepreneurs. He expressed confidence that presence of Mr. Tipu in Chengdu will open new vistas of opportunities for Pakistani businessmen and his efforts for initiating market intelligence reports would help the local businessmen take right steps towards the right direction to foster trade relation with China.