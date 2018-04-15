Pak businessmen can do ‘economic miracles’

Italian Ambassador says…

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Stefano PONTECORVO has said that Pakistan is the most important country of Asia with a bright future. Private sector of Pakistan has the ability to do “economic miracles” and they must have strongest liaison with their Italian counterparts to extract huge benefits from Italian expertise.

During an exclusive meeting with the Director of Pakistan Stone Development Company (PSDC) and former EC member of LCCI Chaudhry Khadim Hussain, Italian Ambassador said that businessmen of Italy see Pakistan as an emerging market and are keen to make investment & joint ventures in various economic sectors.

The Ambassador said that there is a huge business potential in the two countries that should be tapped. He urged Chaudhry Khadim Hussain to constitute a sector specific business delegation for Italy to explore trade & investment opportunities. He said that there is a vast scope for joint ventures in energy, pharmaceutical, agro infrastructure, automobile, textile and marble sectors.

Director PSDC Chaudhry Khadim Hussain said that Pakistan and Italy should hold sector-wise study to evolve a comprehensive joint strategy to enhance volume of trade between the two countries.

He said that Italy had been very supportive to Pakistan within the EU with special reference to trade-related issues. He said Pakistan attaches the highest importance to its relations with Italy.

Chaudhry Khadim Hussain said that the climate for foreign investors in Pakistan is so conducive. The Italian investors can invest in marble, energy, agro-based industries, construction, mining, textiles and tourism sectors, where Pakistan could contribute and find complimentary areas in design and fashion. Other sectors included IT and telecommunication.

He said that Italian businessmen could take advantage from the investment-friendly climate of Pakistan that offered best return on the foreign investment with economic policies providing for legal protection to foreign investment. Despite ups and down and other problems, not a single foreign investor has suffered in Pakistan.

He said that it is high time for the Italian investors to come to Pakistan and make investments as the country is fast becoming hub of economic activities in the region. He said that Pakistani businessmen should focus on Italy which is a diversified industrial economy.

He said that Pakistani businessmen should work hand in hand with their Italian counterparts in the fields of tourism, machinery, iron & steel, chemicals, food processing, textiles, motor vehicles, clothing, footwear and ceramics.

He paid rich tributes to the Italian Ambassador Stefano PONTECORVO for working as a bridge between the private sectors of the two countries.