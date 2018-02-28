Pak businesses reach ‘Tipping Point’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

In 2018, Pakistan will reach the “tipping point” for the cloud transforming industry verticals, and citizen and customer experiences, digital transformation enabler SAP announced today.

“Pakistan Vision 2025 and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor present strong opportunities for digital transformation,” said Saquib Ahmad, Country Manager, SAP Pakistan. “Cloud solutions can reduce complexity, optimize costs, enable real-time decision-making, and support new digital business innovation.”

SAP co-innovates across Pakistan’s government, utilities, banking and finance, automotive, telecom, and defense sectors.

Prominent customers include Fauji Fertilizer Company and Lucky Cement on the SAP S/4HANA real-time business suite. SAP Pakistan, which has had a direct presence since 2008, is accelerating its growth plan and hiring young talent.

“Cloud has moved from if to when for Pakistan’s organizations,” said Andy Froemmel, Head of Cloud Business – Middle East North, SAP. “Pakistan’s digital leaders will see the biggest benefit from combining cloud with artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and the Internet of Things.”

Business executives can experience digital innovations at SAP NOW Pakistan from 9-11 April.