Pak business delegation visits Belarus

Islamabad

A 4-member business delegation has concluded a three-day visit of Belarus.

This delegation was a follow up of negotiations made under Belarus-Pakistan Textile Forum “BELTEXLEGPROM 2017”. The delegation comprised of three government officials, one each from Commerce Division, Textile Division and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and one representative from Pakistan’s Textile Sector.

The delegation met with the Belarusian Deputy Ministry of Industry, Belarusian Chamber of Commerce & Industry and representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During this visit, Pakistan has included Pharmaceutical and I.T products along with Textile made products for possible trade opportunities in Belarus.

Belarus is producing world class woollen products which are in demand in the Pakistani market. There are opportunities for exporters from both countries to establish joint ventures, as Belarus Manufacturing units are highly sophisticated and state of the art.

In order to enhance the bilateral trade ties between the two countries, further deliberations are expected to be held in the next session of Joint Economic Cooperation of Pakistan and Belarus scheduled in November 2018.