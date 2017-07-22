Pak boy martyred in Indian firing, 3 Indian soldiers killed in response

Rawalpindi

In a befitting response to ceasefire violation by Indian security forces along the Line of Control, Pak Army killed three Indian soldiers and destroyed checkposts at the Lipa Sector on Friday.

The military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement. said that three Indian soldiers were killed and as many checkposts were destroyed.

Earlier, Indian security forces violating ceasefire violation targeted civilian population at the Lipa Sector along the Line of Control, martyring a boy and injuring four others, the statement added.

The civilians were targeted by Indian forces when they were getting prepare for the Juma prayers in Ghee Kot and villages in Mundal area along the LoC, it added.

“Pakistan Army stands by its innocent civil population and would continue to respond befittingly,” said ISPR.

“The shelling started by midday and it had been intense,” said Deputy Commissioner of Jhelum Valley Abdul Hameed Kiani. He said that a shell landed on a house in Ruddan Gheekot village, leaving 12-year-old Umair dead, while his siblings 10-year-old Aqsa, 7-year-old Uzair, and uncle Shah Nawaz, were injured.

The deputy commissioner feared that the number of casualties could be higher.

