Pak blue economy strategy to ensure responsible use of ocean resources: Alvi

Staff Reporter Karachi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said Pakistan besides defending its maritime borders would adopt a responsible strategy regarding its blue economy for the sustainable use of ocean resources, he added it was for “the benefit of mankind.”

Addressing the inaugural session of 9th International Maritime Conference, the President said Pakistan was transforming into a geo-economic hub and taking effective steps on blue economy for improved livelihoods while preserving the health of ocean ecosystem.

The Conference titled ‘Development of Blue Economy under a secure and sustainable environment’ aimed at analyzing various facets of ocean economy, and achieving common goals of maritime prosperity and security in the region.

The delegates from over 35 navies of the world gathered at the platform to discuss the opportunities provided under blue economy and suggest solutions based on emerging technology and innovations.

President Alvi emphasized the interest of mankind in renewable energy, fisheries, food security, transport, tourism and climate change, which he said, demanded an international cooperation to avoid exploitation of oceans. He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan was heading towards sustainable blue economy by giving importance to food security related to oceans.

He said 90 percent depletion of fish stock in the coastal areas of Pakistan was not recoverable and mentioned that similar was the case with rest of the world.

“For blue economy to thrive, the world needs to bring an end to irresponsible exploitation of oceans,” he said.

The President stressed the need for ‘inverted pyramid’ with a serious paradigm shift required in the thinking of mankind to stop exploitation of waters.

“As an international community, we need a discipline to avert the threat to nature by reducing our footprint,” he told the gathering comprising of representatives from world navies and international experts on oceans.

President Alvi said Pakistan would ensure its defence, but at the same time would promote morality based on cooperation among human kind.

The President said in a journey from geo-strategic to geo-economic hub, Pakistan offered the shortest trade route for Central Asia and China.

“Whether blue or brown economy, all depends upon on peaceful cooperation which should leads to the common prosperity of the globe,” he said.

He said, “Hegemonic designs in any way hinder international cooperation. Ocean has the volume to be explored, but only in a responsible way.”