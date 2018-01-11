Pak Blind cricket team to clash India in UAE on Jan 12

Lahore

After striking two back to back victories in the World Blind Cricket Cup , Pakistan blind cricket team will be travelling to United Arab Emirates tomorrow, Thursday to play India on January 12 at Ajman cricket ground.

The match has been scheduled in UAE after India’s refusal to feature in the World Cup being played on Pakistani soil. Nine players and four officials of the Pak team have already flown to UAE and manager Zeeshan Abbasi and other players will be leaving on January 12.

Pak team struck awesome performance in its first two matches, outplaying Bangladesh at Gadaffi stadium and Nepal at Gujranwala with an identical margin of nine wickets.

“We are fully prepared to face India in a decent way, no matter we will be playing India in UAE there will be no added pressure on us “, said teams manager Zeeshan Abbasi while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He termed his team a combination of talent and technique and said players are upbeat ahead of the match against India.

“It is going to be a very important of the event for us and I have urged the players to demonstrate higher level of cricket keeping in view the strength of our opponents”, he said adding “It will be a tough match, rather the most toughest of the event and collective efforts and hard work will be the key to success”.

Pak team official praised the batting skills of man of the match of the first two games, master blaster batsman, Badar Munir and termed him the ‘ game changer’ for his two successive centuries in the matches.

“We expect a lot from him to show consistency and other players in the team should also follow his foot prints to inspire the team to success against India”, said Zeeshan .

Pak blind team (from) Nisar Ali (captain), Aamir (vice captain), Zafar Iqbal, Sajid Nawaz, Muhammad Ayaz, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Asif, Badar Munir, Mutih ullah, Anees Javed, Haroon Khan, Zeeshan Abbasi, Muhammad Jamil, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Ejaz, Sana ullah, Israr Hussain and Muhammad Rashid.—APP