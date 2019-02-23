Pak believes in lasting peace: FM

Observer Report

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its neighbours, South Asia and believes in lasting peace. Qureshi was speaking with Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Foreign Minister of Nepal, which is also the Chair of SAARC, and discussed the evolving peace and security situation in the region.

Foreign Minister said SAARC is a forum established to bring the countries of the region together and therefore, Nepal as the Chair can play a constructive role in this regard.

“Pakistan attaches great importance to its neighbours, South Asia and believes in lasting peace,” he said.

Share on: WhatsApp