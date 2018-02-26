Pak Auto Show 2018 from March 2

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A three-day exhibition of automobiles named “Pakistan Auto Show 2018” will be held in Lahore from 2nd of the next month.

It is an initiative of the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers representing over 3000 large, medium and small industries all over Pakistan.

The theme of this year’s exhibition is “Made in Pakistan”.

The three-day event is expected to attract more than 200 companies, comprising 125 domestic enterprises and 78 international exhibitors.

The international exhibitors include renowned companies from Japan, China, Germany, France, Turkey, Thailand, Taiwan, England USA, UAE and Sri Lanka.

The diverse categories of exhibitors will include passenger cars, trucks, buses, tractors, rickshaws, motorcycles, auto parts manufacturers, service providers, machinery makers, tool makers, antique cars and heavy motorbikes.