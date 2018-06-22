Pak-Austria stress need for initiating joint academic linkages

Pakistan and Austria on Thursday stressed the need for initiating joint academic & research linkages to promote education sector. This was decided during a meeting held here in which Dr Brigitta BLAHA, Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan was called on Prof Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), a press release said.

The meeting was also attended by the Prof Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director, HEC.

Welcoming the ambassador, the Chairman HEC emphasized that international collaboration in the education sector is blueprint for economic stability and social development.

He added that several Pakistani Higher Education Institutions have an encouraging history of academic collaboration with Higher Education Sector in Austria and assured that Pakistan and HEC would create further opportunities for beneficial academic collaboration between two countries.

Dr Banuri explained that resurgence of Pakistani higher education sector over a short span of 15 years under the umbrella of HEC is a well acknowledged reality and have become possible because of unrelenting resolve and support of the Government of Pakistan.

He also highlighted that the Pakistan Vision 2025 has added new dimensions into the reforms process of the higher education sector of Pakistan.

Dr Banuri expressed his commitment to adopt wholesome approach for advancement in all areas of the higher education sector including human resource development, promotion of basic & applied research, establishing University-Industry Linkage, encouraging entrepreneurial culture, quality education, physical and technology infrastructure development and international collaboration.

He said Pakistan and Austria have great potential to further strengthen their academic linkages and research collaboration that would play effective role in accelerating development of the higher education sector of both the countries.

Dr Brigitta BLAHA also assured that her office will extend every possible cooperation in strengthening academic and research linkages between the two countries.

According to her, currently 41 Pakistani students are pursuing PhD degree in Austrian institutions.

She expressed critical need for enhancing this number. Dr. BLAHA then delightfully informed on a joint venture of two countries i-e, Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences & Technology (PAF-IAST) being established in University of Haripur in collaboration with several Austrian institutions. She explained that Institute has twofold objectives; creating a high quality technical education infrastructure at tertiary level and high technology industry.

Prof Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director HEC appreciated the efforts of the Government of Austria for supporting the reform process of the higher education sector in Pakistan through establishment of state of art Institution and wished that this journey of cooperation would continue at same pace.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from the Chairman and Executive Director HEC to Her Excellency Dr. Brigitta BLAHA.—APP

Related