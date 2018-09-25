The High Commissioner for Pakistan Babar Amin met with the Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton at Canberra to discuss bilateral cooperation on issues related to security, border management and combating transnational Crime, says a message received here Monday.
The High Commissioner conveyed desire of the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the Department of Home Affairs of Australia.—INP
Pak-Australia to cooperate combating transnational crimes
The High Commissioner for Pakistan Babar Amin met with the Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton at Canberra to discuss bilateral cooperation on issues related to security, border management and combating transnational Crime, says a message received here Monday.